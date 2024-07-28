Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,652 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Shell were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Shell by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,417,326 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $159,060,000 after buying an additional 304,871 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth $22,628,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SHEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Argus raised their price target on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

SHEL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,821,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,992. The firm has a market cap of $227.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.59. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $59.51 and a 52-week high of $74.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.57.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Shell’s payout ratio is 50.74%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

