Short Interest in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Expands By 124.3%

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,300 shares, an increase of 124.3% from the June 30th total of 136,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 891,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of FAX stock remained flat at $2.76 on Friday. 475,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,340. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $2.86.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.
Institutional Trading of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
