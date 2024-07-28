Short Interest in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Expands By 124.3%

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,300 shares, an increase of 124.3% from the June 30th total of 136,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 891,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of FAX stock remained flat at $2.76 on Friday. 475,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,340. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $2.86.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAX. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 192,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 56,365 shares during the last quarter. MB Generational Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 19.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 222,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 35,477 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

