Short Interest in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Declines By 37.1%

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 472,500 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the June 30th total of 750,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Aethlon Medical Trading Down 2.4 %

AEMD stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.64. Aethlon Medical has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $3.78.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.27. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Aethlon Medical from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research report on Sunday, June 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

