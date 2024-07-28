Short Interest in ANZ Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZGF) Expands By 87.0%

ANZ Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,790,100 shares, a growth of 87.0% from the June 30th total of 2,026,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,737.6 days.

ANZ Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS ANZGF remained flat at $18.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. ANZ Group has a 52 week low of $15.39 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.51.

About ANZ Group

See Also

ANZ Group Holdings Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and business customers in Australia and internationally. It offers home and personal loans, deposits, and credit cards through the branch network, home loan specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers.

