Short Interest in ANZ Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZGF) Expands By 87.0%

ANZ Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,790,100 shares, a growth of 87.0% from the June 30th total of 2,026,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,737.6 days.
ANZ Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS ANZGF remained flat at $18.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. ANZ Group has a 52 week low of $15.39 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.51.
About ANZ Group
