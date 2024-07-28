Short Interest in AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF) Expands By 140.3%

AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, an increase of 140.3% from the June 30th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstraZeneca

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AstraZeneca stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,000. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AZNCF traded up $3.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.47. 1,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,124. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.93. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $118.16 and a twelve month high of $162.00.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

About AstraZeneca

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 343.14%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Articles

