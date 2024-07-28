Short Interest in bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU) Increases By 25.0%

bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

bleuacacia Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLEU remained flat at $10.92 on Friday. 58 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.75. bleuacacia has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.56 million, a PE ratio of 57.47 and a beta of 0.01.

bleuacacia (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of bleuacacia

About bleuacacia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLEU. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in bleuacacia during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of bleuacacia during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bleuacacia in the first quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bleuacacia in the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. 13.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

