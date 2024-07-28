Short Interest in BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Decreases By 16.8%

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the June 30th total of 168,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 274,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of BurgerFi International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BurgerFi International stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Free Report) by 536.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.75% of BurgerFi International worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BurgerFi International Trading Up 97.3 %

NASDAQ:BFI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 313,590,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.12. BurgerFi International has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International ( NASDAQ:BFI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative return on equity of 34.77% and a negative net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $42.88 million during the quarter.

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants under BurgerFi and Anthony's brand name in the United States. It operates through BurgerFi and Anthony's segments. The company's restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine; and pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

