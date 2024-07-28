Short Interest in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Rises By 56.3%

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the June 30th total of 1,440,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 724,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ecovyst by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 459,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 98,719 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ecovyst in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $892,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the second quarter worth $95,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 6,920.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 298.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 951,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 712,292 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecovyst stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.58. 671,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,579. Ecovyst has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $160.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.56 million. Ecovyst had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.83%. On average, research analysts expect that Ecovyst will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Ecovyst from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

