Short Interest in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Expands By 121.4%

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 121.4% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of FEP traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.92. 10,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,898. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.26. The company has a market capitalization of $208.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.46 and a beta of 1.09. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $30.76 and a 12 month high of $39.86.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s payout ratio is currently -227.27%.

The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 200 companies selected from the S&P Europe BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

