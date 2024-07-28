Short Interest in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Rises By 103.3%

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 561,800 shares, an increase of 103.3% from the June 30th total of 276,300 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.
NASDAQ FORR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.25. The company had a trading volume of 53,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 641.67, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.91. Forrester Research has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $32.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.91.
Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $100.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.21 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Forrester Research will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.
Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.
