Short Interest in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Increases By 138.9%

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 138.9% from the June 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

General American Investors Price Performance

NYSE:GAM traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.97. 33,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,867. General American Investors has a one year low of $39.12 and a one year high of $52.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest bought 2,192 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $54,076.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,700.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Eugene S. Stark acquired 1,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.76 per share, for a total transaction of $48,851.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest bought 2,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $54,076.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,700.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,427 shares of company stock valued at $114,802 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About General American Investors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas bought a new position in General American Investors during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of General American Investors in the first quarter worth $247,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General American Investors in the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in General American Investors by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

