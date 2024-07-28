Short Interest in Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Expands By 139.1%

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 139.1% from the June 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HSQVY traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $13.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,476. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.06. Husqvarna AB has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $19.94.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care power equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden; Gardena; and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

