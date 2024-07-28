Short Interest in Incannex Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:IXHL) Increases By 100.0%

Incannex Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 7,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Incannex Healthcare Trading Up 0.3 %
IXHL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.17. The stock had a trading volume of 12,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,873. Incannex Healthcare has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $12.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29.
Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter.
Incannex Healthcare Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies. It develops products for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), traumatic brain injury (TBI) and concussion, lung inflammation (ARDS, COPD, asthma, bronchitis), rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, anxiety disorders, addiction disorders, pain, and other indications.
