Short Interest in Incannex Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:IXHL) Increases By 100.0%

Incannex Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 7,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Incannex Healthcare Trading Up 0.3 %

IXHL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.17. The stock had a trading volume of 12,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,873. Incannex Healthcare has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $12.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29.

Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incannex Healthcare

About Incannex Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IXHL. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incannex Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Incannex Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Incannex Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Incannex Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. Institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Incannex Healthcare Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies. It develops products for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), traumatic brain injury (TBI) and concussion, lung inflammation (ARDS, COPD, asthma, bronchitis), rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, anxiety disorders, addiction disorders, pain, and other indications.

