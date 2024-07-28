Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Increases By 21.2%

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the June 30th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the second quarter worth $72,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 11.9% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 26,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the first quarter valued at $153,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

OIA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.44. 29,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,992. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.33.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0291 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

