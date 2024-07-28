Short Interest in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Declines By 55.2%

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 846,800 shares, a drop of 55.2% from the June 30th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,531,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 217,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,139,000 after acquiring an additional 34,147 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IGSB stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,297,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,653. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.14. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $51.73.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1788 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

