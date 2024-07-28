Short Interest in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Expands By 55.2%

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a growth of 55.2% from the June 30th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 852,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 271.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,009,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930,610 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,990,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,039,000 after buying an additional 798,015 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,469,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,438,000 after buying an additional 730,751 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $18,266,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 334,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,193,000 after acquiring an additional 220,824 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SCZ stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,400. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.18 and a 200-day moving average of $62.19. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.21 and a 52 week high of $64.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.8991 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Get Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.