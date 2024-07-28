Short Interest in iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IWTR) Expands By 28.6%

iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IWTR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF stock opened at $31.57 on Friday. iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $32.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.27 and its 200 day moving average is $30.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 million, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of -0.84.

iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.2585 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

About iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF

The iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (IWTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global companies that derive revenue from sustainable water or demonstrate relatively efficient water management. IWTR was launched on Sep 20, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

