Short Interest in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Rises By 26.2%

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 513,100 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the June 30th total of 406,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.
Korea Electric Power Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of KEP stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,047. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73. Korea Electric Power has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.
Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.52 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.50%.
Institutional Trading of Korea Electric Power
Korea Electric Power Company Profile
Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Korea Electric Power
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.