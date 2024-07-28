Short Interest in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Rises By 26.2%

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 513,100 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the June 30th total of 406,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Korea Electric Power Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of KEP stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,047. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73. Korea Electric Power has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.52 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEP. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 14,222 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 111,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

