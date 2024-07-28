Short Interest in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Grows By 93.4%

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 93.4% from the June 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 178.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 41,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,595. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.33. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $3.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a $0.0145 dividend. This is a positive change from MFS High Yield Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

