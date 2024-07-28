Short Interest in Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Declines By 81.4%

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decline of 81.4% from the June 30th total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Price Performance

Shares of NPNYY stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,946. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.32. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $7.05.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides various logistics services worldwide. It operates through Liner & Logistics Business, Bulk Shipping Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

