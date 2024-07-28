Short Interest in Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Grows By 25.0%

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Ryohin Keikaku Price Performance
OTCMKTS:RYKKY opened at $18.22 on Friday. Ryohin Keikaku has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $18.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.84.
About Ryohin Keikaku
