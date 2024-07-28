Short Interest in Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Grows By 25.0%

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Ryohin Keikaku Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RYKKY opened at $18.22 on Friday. Ryohin Keikaku has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $18.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.84.

About Ryohin Keikaku

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells apparel, household goods, and food items in Japan and internationally. It offers apparel products, comprising shirts, denim jeans, socks, sneakers, innerwear, sweaters, camisoles, cardigans, windbreakers, duffle coats, skirts, trousers, pajamas for adults and kids, maternity stoles, backpacks, handbags, case trolleys, hats, mufflers, gloves, stockings, umbrellas, slippers, sandals, and Japanese working clothes; household goods products, including towels, mattresses, toning water, skin care products, make-up tools, fragrance oils, aroma diffusers, air purifiers, stationary, storage boxes and cases, kitchenware, cutleries, refrigerators, toasters, kettles, juicers, mixers, coffee makers, rice cookers, cabinets, shelves, chairs, benches, sofas, beds, duvets, blankets, refillable bottles, baskets, buckets, cleaning tools, laundry supplies, emergency kits, reusable masks, clocks, flashlights, radios, speakers, extension cords, travel adapters, toys, and bicycles and tricycles; and food products, including retort pouch foods, baumkuchen banana, frying-pan-ready meal kits, butter chicken curry, cookies, crackers, canned foods, potato chips, seasonings, jams, soups, frozen foods, doughnuts, ice cream, coffee beans, sake, sparkling water, and apple juice, as well as houses.

