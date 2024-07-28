Short Interest in Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Expands By 3,200.0%

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 3,200.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Santos Trading Down 0.7 %

SSLZY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 53,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,054. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.03. Santos has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $5.50.

Get Santos alerts:

About Santos

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company's assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Western Australia, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste. It also holds an asset in Alaska, the United States; and engages in the development of decarbonization technologies, such as carbon capture and storage technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for Santos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.