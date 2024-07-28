Short Interest in Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Expands By 3,200.0%

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 3,200.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Santos Trading Down 0.7 %
SSLZY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 53,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,054. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.03. Santos has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $5.50.
About Santos
