Short Interest in Seazen Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SZENF) Declines By 29.5%

Seazen Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SZENF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,594,100 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the June 30th total of 12,184,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Seazen Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SZENF remained flat at $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.70. Seazen Group has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $0.70.

Seazen Group Company Profile

Seazen Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, management, and sale of properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily develops and sells residential properties and mixed-use complexes, as well as provides commercial property management and other services.

