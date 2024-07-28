Short Interest in Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) Increases By 76.8%

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 650,100 shares, a growth of 76.8% from the June 30th total of 367,700 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Sharps Technology Stock Performance
STSS traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.29. 4,365,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,406,885. Sharps Technology has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.30.
Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.
Sharps Technology Company Profile
Sharps Technology, Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.
