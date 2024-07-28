Short Interest in Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) Increases By 76.8%

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 650,100 shares, a growth of 76.8% from the June 30th total of 367,700 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sharps Technology Stock Performance

STSS traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.29. 4,365,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,406,885. Sharps Technology has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.30.

Get Sharps Technology alerts:

Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Sharps Technology Company Profile

Sharps Technology, Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.