Short Interest in Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Decreases By 40.8%

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the June 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Sims Stock Performance
SMSMY remained flat at $6.44 on Friday. 64 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.84. Sims has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $10.25.
Sims Company Profile
