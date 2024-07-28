Short Interest in Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Decreases By 40.8%

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the June 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Sims Stock Performance

SMSMY remained flat at $6.44 on Friday. 64 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.84. Sims has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $10.25.

Get Sims alerts:

Sims Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.