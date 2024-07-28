Short Interest in Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Increases By 18,900.0%

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 18,900.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Simulated Environment Concepts Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SMEV remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. Simulated Environment Concepts has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.
Simulated Environment Concepts Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Simulated Environment Concepts
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Simulated Environment Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulated Environment Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.