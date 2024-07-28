Short Interest in Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) Increases By 98.8%

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a growth of 98.8% from the June 30th total of 24,900 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 187,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Society Pass in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Society Pass Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOPA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 373,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,331. Society Pass has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. Society Pass had a negative net margin of 196.58% and a negative return on equity of 202.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Society Pass will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

Society Pass Company Profile

Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments.

