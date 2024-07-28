Short Interest in Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) Increases By 98.8%

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a growth of 98.8% from the June 30th total of 24,900 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 187,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Society Pass in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on SOPA
Society Pass Trading Up 4.1 %
Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. Society Pass had a negative net margin of 196.58% and a negative return on equity of 202.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Society Pass will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.
Society Pass Company Profile
Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Society Pass
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Society Pass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Society Pass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.