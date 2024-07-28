Short Interest in Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Decreases By 33.1%

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the June 30th total of 113,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 253.0 days.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Price Performance

Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock remained flat at $106.56 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 235 shares, compared to its average volume of 69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.06. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of $100.85 and a twelve month high of $138.80.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.