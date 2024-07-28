Short Interest in Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Decreases By 33.1%

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the June 30th total of 113,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 253.0 days.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Price Performance
Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock remained flat at $106.56 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 235 shares, compared to its average volume of 69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.06. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of $100.85 and a twelve month high of $138.80.
About Spirax-Sarco Engineering
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Spirax-Sarco Engineering
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.