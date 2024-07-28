Short Interest in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Decreases By 28.4%

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,100 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the June 30th total of 149,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of STRM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 26,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,049. Streamline Health Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 35.69% and a negative net margin of 85.83%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,999,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 504,000 shares during the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 935,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 468,242 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 740,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 72,993 shares during the last quarter. 31.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

