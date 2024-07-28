Short Interest in TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Declines By 20.6%

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the June 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Stock Up 2.0 %

OTCMKTS TAVHY traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.57. 2,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,303. TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $36.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.44.

Get TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. alerts:

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S., together with its subsidiaries, constructs terminal buildings, and manages and operates terminals or airports in Turkey, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Qatar, Macedonia, Macedonia, Latvia, Croatia, Tunisia, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Terminal Operations, Catering Operations, Duty Free Operations, Ground Handling and Bus Operations, and Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.