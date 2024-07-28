Short Interest in Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Drops By 50.0%

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Up 4.2 %

OTCMKTS:TWODY traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $21.09. 85,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,589. Taylor Wimpey has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $21.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.37.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

