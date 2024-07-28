Short Interest in VanEck Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:IBOT) Rises By 192.6%

VanEck Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:IBOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 192.6% from the June 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

VanEck Robotics ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

IBOT traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.01. VanEck Robotics ETF has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $47.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VanEck Robotics ETF stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:IBOT – Free Report) by 101.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,221 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 12.18% of VanEck Robotics ETF worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About VanEck Robotics ETF

The Vaneck Robotics ETF (IBOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Robotics index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide exposure to companies involved in early adoption of commercial and industrial robotics, globally. Stocks are selected based on the amount of revenue tied to the theme IBOT was launched on Apr 5, 2023 and is managed by VanEck.

