Short Interest in VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Decreases By 28.5%

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the June 30th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Price Performance
VSBLTY Groupe Technologies stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08. VSBLTY Groupe Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80.
VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Company Profile
