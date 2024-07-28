Short Interest in Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Declines By 17.2%

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the June 30th total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
WEG Stock Up 1.7 %
OTCMKTS:WEGZY opened at $8.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.44. WEG has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $9.00.
About WEG
