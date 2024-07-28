Short Interest in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Declines By 18.2%

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the June 30th total of 5,210,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.50.

Shares of NYSE WHR traded down $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.53. 1,072,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,422. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.62. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $84.18 and a twelve month high of $148.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.44.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

