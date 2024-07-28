SIG Group (OTC:SIGCY) Trading Down 2.9%

SIG Group AG (OTC:SIGCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$20.01 and last traded at C$20.08. 20,891 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 17,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.69.

SIG Group Trading Down 2.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.74.

About SIG Group

(Get Free Report)

SIG Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton filling lines, aseptic carton sleeves and closures, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.