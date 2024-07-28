Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the June 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Silver One Resources Stock Performance

SLVRF remained flat at $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 13,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,222. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17. Silver One Resources has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.30.

About Silver One Resources

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for silver deposits. Its flagship project, the Candelaria Silver Mine project, located in central west Nevada; and holds 100% interest in Cherokee project located in Nevada, as well as in the Phoenix silver property located near Globe, Arizona.

