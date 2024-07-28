Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the June 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Silver One Resources Stock Performance
SLVRF remained flat at $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 13,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,222. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17. Silver One Resources has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.30.
About Silver One Resources
