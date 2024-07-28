Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VFIN) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VFIN – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.65. Approximately 5,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 3,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.
Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF Trading Up 1.4 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.65.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.