Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 522,800 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the June 30th total of 648,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 87.1 days.
Sino Land Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SNLAF remained flat at $0.92 during midday trading on Friday. Sino Land has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02.
