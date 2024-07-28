SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Short Interest Up 26.1% in July

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the June 30th total of 1,380,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 629,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPNT. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in SiriusPoint by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 79,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 84.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 8.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 3.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in SiriusPoint by 7.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

SPNT stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.33. SiriusPoint has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.94.

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $685.50 million for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 11.57%.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

