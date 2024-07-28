SKALE Network (SKL) Trading 2.7% Lower This Week

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. During the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. SKALE Network has a market capitalization of $282.93 million and $64.27 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SKALE Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0515 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SKALE Network Token Profile

SKALE Network’s launch date was August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,931,625,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,493,977,671 tokens. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage.

SKALE Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network (SKL) is a blockchain platform for scalable and secure decentralized applications (dApps). Created by a team of entrepreneurs, it offers a high-performance sidechain infrastructure for gaming, DeFi, NFTs, and more. SKL tokens are used for staking, transaction fees, and network governance, securing and governing the network.”

