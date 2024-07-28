Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.10. 1,086 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 46,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Stock Down 1.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98.

About Skillful Craftsman Education Technology

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, basic, and higher education.

