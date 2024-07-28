SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $867.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.56 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 5.55%. SkyWest’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

SkyWest Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SKYW traded down $7.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.74. The company had a trading volume of 947,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,984. SkyWest has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on SkyWest from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on SkyWest from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at SkyWest

In other SkyWest news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 32,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $2,487,636.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,082,599.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James L. Welch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $158,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,214.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 32,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $2,487,636.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,082,599.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,290 shares of company stock valued at $7,282,611. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

