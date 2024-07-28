Sleepless AI Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $71.73 Million (AI)

Sleepless AI (AI) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Sleepless AI has a market cap of $71.73 million and approximately $17.70 million worth of Sleepless AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sleepless AI has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. One Sleepless AI token can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000811 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sleepless AI Token Profile

Sleepless AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,000 tokens. Sleepless AI’s official Twitter account is @sleeplessai_lab. The official website for Sleepless AI is www.sleeplessai.net/home.

Sleepless AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sleepless AI (AI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sleepless AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 195,625,000 in circulation. The last known price of Sleepless AI is 0.54668834 USD and is up 2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $14,470,935.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sleeplessai.net/home.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sleepless AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sleepless AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sleepless AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

