SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,730,000 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the June 30th total of 10,690,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

SLM Trading Down 1.2 %

SLM stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,919,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,806. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. SLM has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $23.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.17.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.32. SLM had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $783.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SLM will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.75%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SLM from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SLM from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SLM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in SLM by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SLM by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 166,538 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 52,247 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SLM by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,394,000 after buying an additional 34,550 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SLM during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in SLM by 362.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 338,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,038,000 after buying an additional 265,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Recommended Stories

