SmarDex Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $121.46 Million (SDEX)

SmarDex (SDEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. SmarDex has a total market capitalization of $121.46 million and approximately $393,214.98 worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SmarDex has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One SmarDex token can now be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SmarDex Profile

SmarDex launched on March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,352,522,958 tokens. SmarDex’s official website is smardex.io. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex.

Buying and Selling SmarDex

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,352,522,957.571189 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.01456094 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $307,845.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

