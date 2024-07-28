So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Short Interest Update

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the June 30th total of 20,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SY remained flat at $0.94 on Friday. 31,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,763. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09. So-Young International has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $1.73. The company has a market cap of $97.32 million, a PE ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 0.93.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.08 million for the quarter. So-Young International had a return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 0.80%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in So-Young International stock. Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new stake in So-Young International Inc. ( NASDAQ:SY Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 796,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000. So-Young International makes up approximately 0.7% of Superstring Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Superstring Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.75% of So-Young International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for consumption healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers So-Young Mobile App that offers users medical aesthetic knowledge and experience to reach an informed medical aesthetic treatment decision and make reservations for treatment with medical professionals and medical aesthetic institutions; So-Young Beauty which provides similar interfaces and functions as the mobile app, as well as serves as additional access points to the platform; and medical aesthetic community content through its website soyoung.com.

