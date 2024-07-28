Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,900 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the June 30th total of 197,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Sohu.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHU traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.84. The company had a trading volume of 74,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,513. The stock has a market cap of $490.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.44. Sohu.com has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $16.34.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.42). Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $139.39 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHU. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Sohu.com by 4.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Sohu.com by 31.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares in the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Sohu.com during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Sohu.com by 1,973.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.02% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

Featured Stories

