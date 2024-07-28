Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Short Interest Down 26.0% in July

Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the June 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 125.0 days.

Separately, New Street Research raised shares of Soitec to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLOIF remained flat at $131.90 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.37. Soitec has a one year low of $96.95 and a one year high of $180.20.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

