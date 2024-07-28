SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a decline of 55.4% from the June 30th total of 83,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
SOL Global Investments Stock Performance
Shares of SOLCF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,563. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05. SOL Global Investments has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.23.
About SOL Global Investments
